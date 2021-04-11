Skycoin (SKY) Price Tops $3.95 on Exchanges

Skycoin (CURRENCY:SKY) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on April 11th. Skycoin has a market cap of $78.90 million and $3.92 million worth of Skycoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Skycoin has traded down 25.1% against the dollar. One Skycoin coin can now be bought for approximately $3.95 or 0.00006593 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00002361 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001673 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.13 or 0.00068734 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $177.25 or 0.00296195 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.01 or 0.00005031 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $442.21 or 0.00738956 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59,877.09 or 1.00056897 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.16 or 0.00018654 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $476.50 or 0.00796253 BTC.

About Skycoin

Skycoin launched on April 2nd, 2015. Skycoin’s total supply is 25,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,000,000 coins. Skycoin’s official Twitter account is @Skycoinproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Skycoin is /r/SkycoinProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Skycoin is medium.com/skycoin . Skycoin’s official website is www.skycoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Skycoin is a cryptocurrency written from scratch in Golang. It does not use PoW nor PoS and relies instead on Obelisk, a network consensus algorithm, replaces both PoW and PoS with a web of trust. Skycoin is focused on core features, security, usability and simplifying Bitcoin instead of adding features as a marketing gimmick. Understanding the Skycoin Supply and Distribution here “

Skycoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Skycoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Skycoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Skycoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

