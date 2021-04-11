Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY) Shares Bought by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY) by 12.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 963,946 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 103,162 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group owned approximately 1.70% of Skyline Champion worth $29,824,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of Skyline Champion in the fourth quarter worth $287,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of Skyline Champion by 86.8% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 860,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,615,000 after acquiring an additional 399,628 shares in the last quarter. SG Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Skyline Champion by 25.1% in the fourth quarter. SG Capital Management LLC now owns 558,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,271,000 after acquiring an additional 112,074 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Skyline Champion by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 70,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,194,000 after acquiring an additional 1,379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Skyline Champion by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 345,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,677,000 after acquiring an additional 3,422 shares in the last quarter. 95.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE SKY opened at $46.28 on Friday. Skyline Champion Co. has a 12 month low of $14.97 and a 12 month high of $47.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.76 and a beta of 2.62. The company’s fifty day moving average is $44.90.

Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 31st. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.14. Skyline Champion had a net margin of 4.23% and a return on equity of 11.46%. The firm had revenue of $377.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $352.23 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Skyline Champion Co. will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Mak Capital One Llc sold 368,559 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.85, for a total value of $16,161,312.15. Also, Director Keith A. Anderson sold 105,766 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.93, for a total transaction of $4,963,598.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 494,872 shares in the company, valued at $23,224,342.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 556,668 shares of company stock worth $24,872,013 over the last quarter. 8.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Skyline Champion from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Skyline Champion in a report on Monday, March 8th. Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of Skyline Champion from $40.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Skyline Champion from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, February 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Skyline Champion presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.14.

Skyline Champion Corporation operates as a factory-built housing company in North America. The company offers manufactured and modular homes, as well as park-models and modular buildings for the multi-family, hospitality, and senior and workforce housing sectors. It builds homes under the brand names of Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Genesis Homes, Athens Park Models, Dutch Housing, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, Titan Homes in the United States, and Moduline and SRI Homes in western Canada.

