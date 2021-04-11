Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) Shares Bought by American National Bank

American National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 15,677.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,522 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,487 shares during the period. American National Bank’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $1,013,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Hudock Inc. lifted its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 344.4% in the fourth quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 240 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Skyworks Solutions in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Skyworks Solutions in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in Skyworks Solutions in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors own 76.32% of the company’s stock.

SWKS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $196.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 1st. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $180.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Cowen lifted their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $185.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Skyworks Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $176.20.

In other Skyworks Solutions news, CEO Liam Griffin sold 3,750 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.35, for a total transaction of $676,312.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Skyworks Solutions stock opened at $188.73 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $31.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.21. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $88.08 and a 1 year high of $195.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $179.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $159.80.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $3.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $1.27. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 24.28% and a return on equity of 21.36%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.68 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 68.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 6.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 12th. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is 38.39%.

Skyworks Solutions announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, January 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor manufacturer to buy up to 7.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

