SmartCash (SMART) Trading Up 135.1% Over Last Week

SmartCash (CURRENCY:SMART) traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on April 11th. Over the last seven days, SmartCash has traded 135.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One SmartCash coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0192 or 0.00000032 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. SmartCash has a market cap of $27.14 million and approximately $2.58 million worth of SmartCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59,674.41 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,139.24 or 0.03584859 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $246.49 or 0.00413058 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $677.00 or 0.01134494 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 16.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0734 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $305.43 or 0.00511823 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $268.53 or 0.00449994 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $220.87 or 0.00370129 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.96 or 0.00033442 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $123.04 or 0.00206185 BTC.

SmartCash Profile

SmartCash is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Keccak hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 11th, 2017. SmartCash’s total supply is 2,014,903,577 coins and its circulating supply is 1,413,859,298 coins. The Reddit community for SmartCash is /r/smartcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SmartCash’s official website is smartcash.cc . SmartCash’s official Twitter account is @scashofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . SmartCash’s official message board is forum.smartcash.cc

According to CryptoCompare, “SmartCash is a community governance, cooperation & growth focused cryptocurrency based on the Keccak algorithm. The team uses 80% of the block reward to fund not only the community projects, but also the growth & development of SmartCash. “

SmartCash Coin Trading

