Smartlands Network Hits 1-Day Volume of $866,186.00 (SLT)

Smartlands Network (CURRENCY:SLT) traded up 5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on April 11th. One Smartlands Network coin can currently be purchased for about $18.09 or 0.00030223 BTC on major exchanges. Smartlands Network has a total market capitalization of $92.26 million and approximately $866,186.00 worth of Smartlands Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Smartlands Network has traded up 25.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $32.71 or 0.00054652 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.19 or 0.00020367 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000356 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001673 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $368.70 or 0.00616083 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.77 or 0.00081494 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.01 or 0.00038450 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.05 or 0.00031832 BTC.

Smartlands Network Coin Profile

Smartlands Network is a coin. Its genesis date was August 8th, 2018. Smartlands Network’s total supply is 7,186,785 coins and its circulating supply is 5,100,896 coins. Smartlands Network’s official Twitter account is @renmaibao . The official website for Smartlands Network is smartlands.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Social Lending Network is a financial loan ecosystem built on blockchain technology with the aim of establishing an efficient and convenient financial loan token. SLN platform offers to its users' different use cases being the main ones a decentralised digital wallet, identity authentication and a social network to the participants. Social Lending Network issued the SLT token. SLT token is an Ethereum based token (ERC20) that will allow the users to apply to Credit Lending, Collateral Lending, Wealth Management and Distributed ABS. “

