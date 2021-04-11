Smartshare Price Hits $0.0006 (SSP)

Smartshare (CURRENCY:SSP) traded 1.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 11th. During the last week, Smartshare has traded 21.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Smartshare coin can currently be purchased for $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Smartshare has a market cap of $2.80 million and $443,892.00 worth of Smartshare was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.06 or 0.00014959 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $27.47 or 0.00045355 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001651 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0257 or 0.00000043 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000552 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000295 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0448 or 0.00000074 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded 109.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000029 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Smartshare Profile

Smartshare is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 2nd, 2018. Smartshare’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,639,918,911 coins. Smartshare’s official Twitter account is @Smartshare_vip and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Smartshare is smartshare.vip/#

According to CryptoCompare, “Smartshare subverts the existing IoT industry-centric trading platform through blockchain technology and uses SSP token to realize the quantification and value circulation of the terminals and data in the platform to enhance the ecological value of the IoT. Meanwhile, as an IoT industry value chain, Smartshare combines various scenarios of the Internet of Things industry for in-depth coverage and applications, and applies blockchain technology to more new businesses. The official Smartshare ticker is “SSP” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “SMARTS” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

Buying and Selling Smartshare

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Smartshare directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Smartshare should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Smartshare using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

