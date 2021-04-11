Smartshare (SSP) Price Hits $0.0006 on Exchanges

Smartshare (CURRENCY:SSP) traded down 5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on April 11th. One Smartshare coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Smartshare has traded down 23.4% against the US dollar. Smartshare has a total market capitalization of $2.74 million and approximately $332,050.00 worth of Smartshare was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Arweave (AR) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $28.60 or 0.00048103 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.89 or 0.00014951 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001683 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0247 or 0.00000042 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000560 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000289 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0433 or 0.00000073 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded 38.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Smartshare Coin Profile

Smartshare (SSP) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 2nd, 2018. Smartshare’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,639,918,911 coins. The official website for Smartshare is smartshare.vip/# . Smartshare’s official Twitter account is @Smartshare_vip and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Smartshare subverts the existing IoT industry-centric trading platform through blockchain technology and uses SSP token to realize the quantification and value circulation of the terminals and data in the platform to enhance the ecological value of the IoT. Meanwhile, as an IoT industry value chain, Smartshare combines various scenarios of the Internet of Things industry for in-depth coverage and applications, and applies blockchain technology to more new businesses. The official Smartshare ticker is “SSP” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “SMARTS” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

Smartshare Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Smartshare directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Smartshare should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Smartshare using one of the exchanges listed above.

