SnowGem Price Tops $0.0441 on Top Exchanges (XSG)

SnowGem (CURRENCY:XSG) traded 1.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 11th. One SnowGem coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0441 or 0.00000231 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including STEX, Mercatox and Graviex. SnowGem has a market cap of $1.36 million and approximately $45,383.00 worth of SnowGem was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, SnowGem has traded down 13.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Beam (BEAM) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00002626 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000639 BTC.

FABRK (FAB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Vidulum (VDL) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0635 or 0.00000106 BTC.

Defis (XGM) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Grimm (GRIMM) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Litecash (CASH) traded down 60% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SaveToken (SAVE) traded up 33% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000009 BTC.

0cash (ZCH) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SnowGem Coin Profile

SnowGem (XSG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. SnowGem’s total supply is 30,907,160 coins and its circulating supply is 30,830,068 coins. The official website for SnowGem is snowgem.org. The Reddit community for SnowGem is /r/SnowGem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SnowGem’s official Twitter account is @snowgemofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Snowgem is a Masternode cryptocurrency based on the Equihash algorithm. “

Buying and Selling SnowGem

SnowGem can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex, STEX and Mercatox. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SnowGem directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SnowGem should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SnowGem using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

