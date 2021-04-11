SnowSwap One Day Volume Reaches $856,985.00 (SNOW)

SnowSwap (CURRENCY:SNOW) traded 7.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on April 11th. One SnowSwap coin can now be bought for approximately $46.67 or 0.00078094 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, SnowSwap has traded 54.3% higher against the US dollar. SnowSwap has a market cap of $14.23 million and $856,985.00 worth of SnowSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

SnowSwap Coin Profile

SnowSwap was first traded on October 8th, 2020. SnowSwap’s total supply is 500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 305,034 coins. SnowSwap’s official Twitter account is @snow_swap . The Reddit community for SnowSwap is https://reddit.com/r/Snowswap

According to CryptoCompare, “SnowSwap is a new platform where users can swap between various Yearn yVault tokens. SnowSwap is designed for low slippage stablecoin swaps and is based on Curve’s AMM. “

SnowSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SnowSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SnowSwap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SnowSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

