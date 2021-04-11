Sociall Price Tops $0.0480 on Exchanges (SCL)

Sociall (CURRENCY:SCL) traded 1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on April 11th. One Sociall coin can currently be purchased for $0.0480 or 0.00000080 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Sociall has a total market capitalization of $802,430.92 and $1.00 worth of Sociall was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Sociall has traded up 6.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.23 or 0.00057011 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.55 or 0.00020906 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000353 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001671 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $50.52 or 0.00084148 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $372.47 or 0.00620401 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 17.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.53 or 0.00042522 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.66 or 0.00032740 BTC.

Sociall Profile

Sociall is a coin. It launched on July 28th, 2017. Sociall’s total supply is 16,714,020 coins. The official message board for Sociall is medium.com/@sociall.io . The official website for Sociall is sociall.io . Sociall’s official Twitter account is @sociall_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Sociall is /r/sociall and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Sociall is a social network. All data and uploads will exist on the blockchain instead of centralized servers. Sociall is a platform that allows users to communicate with friends and family while providing security and privacy. By decentralizing and encrypting all data and uploads, Sociall hopes to eliminate all invasion of privacy that large corporations are currently performing. End-to-end message encryption ensures only the user and the person communicating with the user, can read what is sent, and nobody in between, not even Sociall. The network will Sociallits very own native cryptocurrency to be used for all purchases, called Sociall. SCL can be used to buy goods and services from other users, purchase ad spaces from the integrated ad platform, donate to crowdfunding campaigns, and much more. “

Sociall Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sociall directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sociall should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Sociall using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

