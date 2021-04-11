Sohu.com Limited (NASDAQ:SOHU) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.20 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Sohu.com Limited (NASDAQ:SOHU) to post $0.20 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Sohu.com’s earnings. Sohu.com reported earnings per share of ($0.52) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 138.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, May 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sohu.com will report full year earnings of $0.64 per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.67 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Sohu.com.

Sohu.com (NASDAQ:SOHU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The information services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.92. Sohu.com had a negative return on equity of 3.93% and a negative net margin of 9.75%. The company had revenue of $253.24 million for the quarter.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SOHU. TheStreet cut Sohu.com from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Smith Barney Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Sohu.com from $32.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell decreased their price objective on shares of Sohu.com from $32.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, December 18th.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Sohu.com in the fourth quarter valued at about $7,608,000. State Street Corp increased its position in Sohu.com by 58.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,180,014 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $23,435,000 after acquiring an additional 435,599 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Sohu.com in the third quarter worth about $4,243,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sohu.com by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 955,316 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $15,228,000 after purchasing an additional 167,536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Sohu.com by 79.0% during the fourth quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 316,500 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,045,000 after purchasing an additional 139,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.41% of the company’s stock.

SOHU stock traded up $2.26 during trading on Friday, hitting $18.90. The company had a trading volume of 3,300,977 shares, compared to its average volume of 451,853. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $17.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.06. Sohu.com has a fifty-two week low of $6.15 and a fifty-two week high of $25.71. The company has a market cap of $742.88 million, a P/E ratio of -5.03 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Sohu.com Company Profile

Sohu.com Limited provides online media, game, and search products and services on PCs and mobile devices in China. The company provides online news and information through the mobile phone application Sohu News APP, mobile portal m.sohu.com, and www.sohu.com for PCs; and online video contents and services through mobile phone application Sohu Video APP and tv.sohu.com, and ifox, a PC video application.

