Solana Price Up 8.5% Over Last 7 Days (SOL)

Solana (CURRENCY:SOL) traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on April 11th. During the last seven days, Solana has traded 8.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Solana has a total market cap of $7.30 billion and $211.40 million worth of Solana was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Solana coin can now be bought for approximately $27.04 or 0.00045401 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $32.55 or 0.00054646 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.23 or 0.00020536 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000355 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001680 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.35 or 0.00082850 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $365.98 or 0.00614441 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.78 or 0.00039932 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.05 or 0.00031982 BTC.

Solana Coin Profile

SOL is a PoH coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 6th, 2017. Solana’s total supply is 492,831,454 coins and its circulating supply is 270,019,012 coins. Solana’s official message board is medium.com/solana-labs . The Reddit community for Solana is https://reddit.com/r/solana and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Solana’s official Twitter account is @solaplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . Solana’s official website is solana.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Solana is a single-chain, delegated-Proof-of-Stake protocol, founded by former Qualcomm, Intel, and Dropbox engineers in late-2017, focus on delivering scalability without sacrificing decentralization or security. Core to Solana’s scaling solution is a decentralized clock titled Proof-of-History (PoH), built to solve the problem of time in distributed networks in where there is not a single, trusted, source of time. By using Verifiable Delay Functions, PoH allows each node to locally generate timestamps with SHA256 computations. This eliminates the need for the broadcasts of timestamps across the network, improving overall network efficiency. SOL is the native token of the Solana blockchain. Community tokens are held by the Swiss Foundation, which is run by an independent board. This token pool is used for bounties, incentives programs, marketing, and grants. Solana’s mission is to support all high-growth and high-frequency blockchain applications and to democratize the world’s financial systems. “

Solana Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Solana directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Solana should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Solana using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

