SolarCoin Price Hits $0.0304 on Major Exchanges (SLR)

SolarCoin (CURRENCY:SLR) traded 12.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on April 11th. In the last seven days, SolarCoin has traded 23.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One SolarCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0304 or 0.00000051 BTC on major exchanges. SolarCoin has a total market capitalization of $1.97 million and approximately $1,720.00 worth of SolarCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $251.78 or 0.00419371 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 18.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0753 or 0.00000125 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00003564 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0429 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000862 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000733 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000307 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.17 or 0.00005285 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00000818 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002293 BTC.

SolarCoin Coin Profile

SLR is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 21st, 2013. SolarCoin’s total supply is 98,035,224,853 coins and its circulating supply is 64,799,244 coins. SolarCoin’s official Twitter account is @SolarCoin_SLR and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for SolarCoin is solarcoin.org . The Reddit community for SolarCoin is /r/SolarCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “SolarCoin (SOLAR) is a coin to increase the adoption and reward photovoltaic power production. The coin is a scrypt Proof of Work crypto currency with a block time of 60 seconds. The initial 100 block reward halves every year and the difficulty adjusts every 1440 blocks. There is 140 character transaction messaging. “

Buying and Selling SolarCoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SolarCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SolarCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SolarCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

