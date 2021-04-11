Soliton, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOLY) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.24 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Soliton, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOLY) to post earnings of ($0.24) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Soliton’s earnings. Soliton posted earnings per share of ($0.19) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 26.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Soliton will report full year earnings of ($1.04) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.15) to ($0.92). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.70) per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Soliton.

Soliton (NASDAQ:SOLY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22).

SOLY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Soliton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on Soliton from $12.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Soliton in a research note on Friday, March 5th.

NASDAQ:SOLY traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $18.25. 155,095 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 365,875. The stock has a market capitalization of $386.90 million, a PE ratio of -24.33 and a beta of 0.24. Soliton has a 12-month low of $5.69 and a 12-month high of $19.65. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.55.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Soliton by 46.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 49,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 15,889 shares during the last quarter. Matisse Capital boosted its position in Soliton by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 38,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 1,095 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in Soliton by 22.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 47,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 8,800 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Soliton during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $146,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Soliton during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $255,000. Institutional investors own 14.97% of the company’s stock.

Soliton, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes products using a proprietary rapid acoustic pulse technology platform. The company offers products for the removal of tattoos. It also develops a product for cellulite reduction, fibrotic scar treatment, and other indications. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is based in Houston, Texas.

