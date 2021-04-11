SOLVE Price Tops $0.34 on Major Exchanges (SOLVE)

SOLVE (CURRENCY:SOLVE) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on April 11th. SOLVE has a market cap of $127.30 million and $484,154.00 worth of SOLVE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, SOLVE has traded 32% lower against the dollar. One SOLVE coin can now be bought for $0.34 or 0.00000563 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.93 or 0.00014908 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.52 or 0.00045956 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001671 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0257 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000304 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0424 or 0.00000071 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded down 26.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Smartshare (SSP) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SOLVE is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on January 15th, 2018. SOLVE’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 377,287,537 coins. SOLVE’s official Twitter account is @solve_care . The Reddit community for SOLVE is /r/solvecare and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for SOLVE is solve.care . SOLVE’s official message board is medium.com/solve-care-foundation

According to CryptoCompare, “Solve.Care platform is designed to simplify access to care, reduce administrative steps and burden, simplify and speed up payments to healthcare providers globally using Blockchain technology. It utilizes blockchain technology to reduce the enormous global clinical and IT system costs associated with our current healthcare system. The Solve.Care platform, along with its vast components, is available to all parties involved and creates far-reaching and timeless benefits. “

