SoMee.Social Hits One Day Volume of $49,693.00 (ONG)

SoMee.Social (CURRENCY:ONG) traded up 3.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on April 11th. One SoMee.Social coin can now be bought for $0.0269 or 0.00000045 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, SoMee.Social has traded up 11.4% against the U.S. dollar. SoMee.Social has a market capitalization of $3.87 million and approximately $49,693.00 worth of SoMee.Social was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.90 or 0.00056644 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.38 or 0.00020691 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000354 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001675 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.05 or 0.00083639 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $370.37 or 0.00618899 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 15.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.43 or 0.00042499 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.92 or 0.00033280 BTC.

SoMee.Social Coin Profile

SoMee.Social (ONG) is a coin. Its launch date was June 17th, 2017. SoMee.Social’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 143,677,895 coins. SoMee.Social’s official Twitter account is @OneName_Global . The Reddit community for SoMee.Social is /r/onG_social and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SoMee.Social’s official message board is medium.com/@onG.Social . SoMee.Social’s official website is somee.social

According to CryptoCompare, “Former onG.social, SoMee.Social is a decentralized social media platform based on both Ethereum and Waves platforms. More information will be updated as soon as it is available. “

SoMee.Social Coin Trading

