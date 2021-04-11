SOMESING Price Hits $0.14 on Top Exchanges (SSX)

SOMESING (CURRENCY:SSX) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on April 11th. During the last week, SOMESING has traded 40.2% lower against the dollar. One SOMESING coin can now be bought for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000229 BTC on exchanges. SOMESING has a market cap of $19.63 million and $369,967.00 worth of SOMESING was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get SOMESING alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002258 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001673 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.12 or 0.00068718 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $178.16 or 0.00297709 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.05 or 0.00005094 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $437.94 or 0.00731791 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $60,423.04 or 1.00966764 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $482.15 or 0.00805664 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.68 or 0.00017847 BTC.

SOMESING Profile

SOMESING’s genesis date was November 27th, 2018. SOMESING’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 143,343,000 coins. The official message board for SOMESING is medium.com/@singlovers . SOMESING’s official website is somesing.io . SOMESING’s official Twitter account is @somesinglovers and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SOMESING is a social music service that incorporates blockchain technology so that producers can get rewards for creative activities that everyone can enjoy their favorite songs and recreate the songs. Everyone who likes singing can sing all songs free of charge and receive economic reward through gifts, supports, and events through the community about newly created song content. SSX is a token based on the Icon Blockchain that will serve as a medium of exchange on the SOMESING platform. “

SOMESING Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SOMESING directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SOMESING should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SOMESING using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SOMESING Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SOMESING and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.