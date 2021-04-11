SONM (SNM) Tops 1-Day Volume of $1.01 Million

SONM (CURRENCY:SNM) traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 11th. During the last seven days, SONM has traded up 12.8% against the U.S. dollar. One SONM coin can now be purchased for about $0.0699 or 0.00000117 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. SONM has a market cap of $25.15 million and approximately $1.01 million worth of SONM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

SONM Coin Profile

SONM is a coin. It launched on June 15th, 2017. SONM’s total supply is 444,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 359,600,000 coins. SONM’s official Twitter account is @sonmdevelopment and its Facebook page is accessible here . SONM’s official website is sonm.com . The Reddit community for SONM is /r/SONM and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “SONM is a a multi-purpose decentralized supercomputer for general purpose computing, allowig users to monetize their idle hardware and providing services that range from site hosting to scientific calculations. The SONM project implements a fog computing structure instead of a costly cloud structure, reducing middlemen fees. The SNM token is required to buy and sell computational power in the SONM network. “

SONM Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SONM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SONM should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SONM using one of the exchanges listed above.

