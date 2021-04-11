Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.85 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) will post earnings of $0.85 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Sonoco Products’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.83 to $0.88. Sonoco Products posted earnings per share of $0.94 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, April 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sonoco Products will report full year earnings of $3.54 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.49 to $3.60. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $3.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.67 to $3.85. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Sonoco Products.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.05. Sonoco Products had a return on equity of 18.67% and a net margin of 5.11%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.75 EPS.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SON. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Sonoco Products from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Sonoco Products from $52.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered Sonoco Products from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $69.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Sonoco Products presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.20.

In other news, VP James A. Harrell III sold 580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.63, for a total value of $36,325.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 22,828 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,429,717.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SON. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sonoco Products during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,905,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Sonoco Products by 127.6% during the 3rd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 25,467 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,301,000 after purchasing an additional 14,276 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of Sonoco Products by 59.8% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 9,170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $543,000 after purchasing an additional 3,432 shares during the period. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Sonoco Products in the 4th quarter worth about $207,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Sonoco Products during the fourth quarter valued at about $213,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SON stock traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $64.13. 420,235 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 444,324. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.40. The firm has a market cap of $6.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.52. Sonoco Products has a fifty-two week low of $42.41 and a fifty-two week high of $65.37.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 24th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 23rd. This is a boost from Sonoco Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. Sonoco Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.99%.

Sonoco Products Company Profile

Sonoco Products Company manufactures and sells industrial and consumer packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Packaging, Display and Packaging, Paper and Industrial Converted Products, and Protective Solutions. The Consumer Packaging segment provides paper and thermoformed plastic round and shaped rigid containers and trays; extruded and injection-molded plastic products; printed flexible packaging products; brand artwork management; and metal and peelable membrane ends and closures.

