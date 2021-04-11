Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) Shares Sold by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD decreased its stake in shares of Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) by 5.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,119 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,478 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned about 0.06% of Sonoco Products worth $3,325,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Leuthold Group LLC acquired a new position in Sonoco Products during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,319,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sonoco Products by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,513,479 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $89,674,000 after acquiring an additional 132,702 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sonoco Products by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 17,199 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,019,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Sonoco Products by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 19,161 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,135,000 after acquiring an additional 1,759 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of Sonoco Products by 28.9% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 49,216 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,916,000 after acquiring an additional 11,023 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.02% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP James A. Harrell III sold 580 shares of Sonoco Products stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.63, for a total value of $36,325.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 22,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,429,717.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SON opened at $64.13 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.45 billion, a PE ratio of 24.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Sonoco Products has a twelve month low of $42.41 and a twelve month high of $65.37. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.40.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. Sonoco Products had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 18.67%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Sonoco Products will post 3.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 24th were issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. This is a boost from Sonoco Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 23rd. Sonoco Products’s payout ratio is presently 50.99%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on SON shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Sonoco Products from $52.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Sonoco Products from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Sonoco Products from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.20.

Sonoco Products Company Profile

Sonoco Products Company manufactures and sells industrial and consumer packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Packaging, Display and Packaging, Paper and Industrial Converted Products, and Protective Solutions. The Consumer Packaging segment provides paper and thermoformed plastic round and shaped rigid containers and trays; extruded and injection-molded plastic products; printed flexible packaging products; brand artwork management; and metal and peelable membrane ends and closures.

