SonoCoin Market Cap Tops $2.14 Million (SONO)

SonoCoin (CURRENCY:SONO) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 11th. One SonoCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0758 or 0.00000127 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. SonoCoin has a total market capitalization of $2.14 million and approximately $52,911.00 worth of SonoCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, SonoCoin has traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002247 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001672 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $40.68 or 0.00068010 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $176.92 or 0.00295782 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00004914 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $432.34 or 0.00722813 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60,479.18 or 1.01112373 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $479.77 or 0.00802099 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.72 or 0.00017917 BTC.

SonoCoin Coin Profile

SonoCoin’s total supply is 102,638,297 coins and its circulating supply is 28,250,407 coins. SonoCoin’s official message board is medium.com/@sonocoin . The Reddit community for SonoCoin is https://reddit.com/r/SonoCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for SonoCoin is sonocoin.io . SonoCoin’s official Twitter account is @sono_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling SonoCoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SonoCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SonoCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SonoCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

