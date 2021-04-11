Sora Trading Up 5.3% Over Last 7 Days (XOR)

Sora (CURRENCY:XOR) traded 15.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on April 11th. One Sora coin can currently be bought for $706.87 or 0.01183609 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Sora has traded 5.3% higher against the US dollar. Sora has a market cap of $247.41 million and approximately $18.82 million worth of Sora was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Sora Coin Profile

Sora (CRYPTO:XOR) is a coin. Sora’s total supply is 350,000 coins. Sora’s official website is sora.org . Sora’s official Twitter account is @sora_xor and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Sora is https://reddit.com/r/SORA and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Sora Ecosystem, a decentralized autonomous economy that works for all. Within the Sora App, users can send and receive Sora XOR tokens, build reputation points, and earn XOR by voting on projects curated by Sora. “

Buying and Selling Sora

