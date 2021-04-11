Space Cow Boy (SCB) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $32,883.00

Space Cow Boy (CURRENCY:SCB) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 11th. One Space Cow Boy coin can currently be purchased for approximately $24.22 or 0.00040501 BTC on exchanges. Space Cow Boy has a market capitalization of $778,957.18 and $32,883.00 worth of Space Cow Boy was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Space Cow Boy has traded 31.6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Space Cow Boy alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $33.90 or 0.00056689 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.35 or 0.00020653 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000354 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001677 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.09 or 0.00083765 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $372.49 or 0.00622923 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $25.14 or 0.00042037 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.83 or 0.00033160 BTC.

Space Cow Boy Profile

Space Cow Boy (CRYPTO:SCB) is a coin. Space Cow Boy’s total supply is 82,428 coins and its circulating supply is 32,164 coins. Space Cow Boy’s official Twitter account is @Oxbull5

According to CryptoCompare, “Space Cowboy aims to be the NFT platform for digital art and assets related to the theme of sci-fi, bulls, and space meme. “

Buying and Selling Space Cow Boy

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Space Cow Boy directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Space Cow Boy should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Space Cow Boy using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Space Cow Boy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Space Cow Boy and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.