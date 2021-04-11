Sparkle Loyalty Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $925.00 (SPRKL)

Sparkle Loyalty (CURRENCY:SPRKL) traded 11.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on April 11th. During the last week, Sparkle Loyalty has traded 10.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Sparkle Loyalty has a total market cap of $127,376.50 and approximately $925.00 worth of Sparkle Loyalty was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Sparkle Loyalty coin can currently be purchased for $0.0098 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.65 or 0.00056212 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.24 or 0.00020443 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000356 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001675 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.30 or 0.00085704 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $371.38 or 0.00620452 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $26.21 or 0.00043788 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.25 or 0.00033832 BTC.

About Sparkle Loyalty

Sparkle Loyalty is a coin. Sparkle Loyalty’s total supply is 70,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,003,335 coins. The Reddit community for Sparkle Loyalty is https://reddit.com/r/Sparklemobile and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Sparkle Loyalty’s official Twitter account is @Sparkletoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . Sparkle Loyalty’s official website is sparkleloyalty.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Sparkle Proof of loyalty or PoL is a smart contract designed to reward users for simply holding Sparkle tokens. The solution stems from various apparent issues found in many staking mechanisms currently available. By removing the randomization process Sparkle's PoL can deliver a more accurate rate of return to all participants. “

Sparkle Loyalty Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sparkle Loyalty directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sparkle Loyalty should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Sparkle Loyalty using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

