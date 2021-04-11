SparkPoint (SRK) Price Hits $0.0153 on Major Exchanges

SparkPoint (CURRENCY:SRK) traded down 11.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on April 11th. One SparkPoint coin can currently be purchased for $0.0153 or 0.00000025 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, SparkPoint has traded 5.2% lower against the dollar. SparkPoint has a market capitalization of $122.02 million and approximately $7.57 million worth of SparkPoint was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get SparkPoint alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $33.96 or 0.00056751 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.26 or 0.00020480 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000357 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001675 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $51.42 or 0.00085915 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $369.61 or 0.00617621 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 15.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.15 or 0.00043700 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.23 or 0.00033809 BTC.

SparkPoint Profile

SparkPoint (SRK) is a coin. Its launch date was March 14th, 2019. SparkPoint’s total supply is 13,838,891,241 coins and its circulating supply is 7,998,685,640 coins. SparkPoint’s official message board is medium.com/theecosystem . SparkPoint’s official Twitter account is @sparkpointio and its Facebook page is accessible here . SparkPoint’s official website is sparkpoint.io

According to CryptoCompare, “SparkPoint Ecosystem is a decentralized payment gateway with integrated crypto exchanges, blockchain-based e-learning, gaming, and online store. SparkPoint Token (SRK) is the SparkPoint digital coin based on ERC-20 token standard following the Ethereum Blockchain. SRK is designed to power the four different platforms in the SparkPoint Ecosystem, viz., SparkX, SparkPlace, SparkPlay & SparkRoom being the digital wallet, e-commerce platform, gaming and application store & e-learning portal respectively. “

Buying and Selling SparkPoint

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SparkPoint directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SparkPoint should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SparkPoint using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SparkPoint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SparkPoint and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.