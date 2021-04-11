SparksPay (SPK) Market Capitalization Achieves $41,158.60

SparksPay (CURRENCY:SPK) traded up 15.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on April 11th. One SparksPay coin can currently be bought for $0.0043 or 0.00000007 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, SparksPay has traded 38.9% higher against the dollar. SparksPay has a market cap of $41,158.60 and approximately $80.00 worth of SparksPay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

THEKEY (TKY) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Feathercoin (FTC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0354 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.95 or 0.00008245 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0686 or 0.00000114 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0648 or 0.00000108 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded down 18.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

REALPAY (RAP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000730 BTC.

Gbrick (GBX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000012 BTC.

SparksPay Coin Profile

SPK is a POW/Masternode coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 23rd, 2018. SparksPay’s total supply is 10,756,479 coins and its circulating supply is 9,665,757 coins. SparksPay’s official message board is medium.com/sparkspay . The official website for SparksPay is sparkspay.io . SparksPay’s official Twitter account is @SparksPayIO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for SparksPay is /r/SparksCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “SparksPay is a cryptocurrency based on the NeoScrypt algorithm, it is the “fuel” that powers the eCommerce platform. Fees to merchants are based on a nominal percentage value of the transactions performed on the Sparks platform and are paid for by merchants using Sparks coin Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling SparksPay

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SparksPay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SparksPay should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SparksPay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

