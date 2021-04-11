SparksPay (SPK) Price Up 52.8% Over Last Week

SparksPay (CURRENCY:SPK) traded up 17.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on April 11th. Over the last week, SparksPay has traded up 52.8% against the US dollar. SparksPay has a market cap of $42,394.40 and $59.00 worth of SparksPay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SparksPay coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0044 or 0.00000007 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

THEKEY (TKY) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Feathercoin (FTC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0363 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.03 or 0.00008470 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000133 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded down 45.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0624 or 0.00000105 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC.

REALPAY (RAP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000730 BTC.

Gbrick (GBX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000012 BTC.

SparksPay Profile

SparksPay (SPK) is a POW/Masternode coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 23rd, 2018. SparksPay’s total supply is 10,753,287 coins and its circulating supply is 9,662,671 coins. SparksPay’s official Twitter account is @SparksPayIO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for SparksPay is /r/SparksCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SparksPay’s official website is sparkspay.io . The official message board for SparksPay is medium.com/sparkspay

According to CryptoCompare, “SparksPay is a cryptocurrency based on the NeoScrypt algorithm, it is the “fuel” that powers the eCommerce platform. Fees to merchants are based on a nominal percentage value of the transactions performed on the Sparks platform and are paid for by merchants using Sparks coin Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

SparksPay Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SparksPay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SparksPay should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SparksPay using one of the exchanges listed above.

