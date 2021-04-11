SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) Shares Sold by Legacy Private Trust Co.

Legacy Private Trust Co. decreased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) by 5.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,363 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,320 shares during the period. Legacy Private Trust Co.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,774,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, DCM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $97,000.

Shares of SPEM opened at $43.93 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $29.03 and a one year high of $47.56. The company has a 50-day moving average of $44.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.93.

