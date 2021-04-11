SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) Shares Sold by Pure Financial Advisors Inc.

Pure Financial Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) by 6.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 502,307 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,898 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF accounts for about 1.9% of Pure Financial Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. owned about 0.18% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF worth $19,037,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 593.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 65,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,998,000 after buying an additional 56,477 shares during the last quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. now owns 1,261,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,433,000 after buying an additional 3,443 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 16.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,180,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,658,000 after buying an additional 166,912 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 58.8% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 4,396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 6.9% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 461,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,938,000 after buying an additional 29,786 shares during the last quarter.

SPYV opened at $38.62 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $37.39 and its 200-day moving average is $34.24. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $26.39 and a twelve month high of $38.66.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

