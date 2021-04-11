SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP) Shares Sold by Pure Financial Advisors Inc.

Pure Financial Advisors Inc. cut its position in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,362,607 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,627 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF accounts for 4.1% of Pure Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. owned approximately 1.70% of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF worth $41,628,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SPIP. Lincoln National Corp grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 7,262,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,366,000 after purchasing an additional 406,703 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 33.6% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,970,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,414,000 after purchasing an additional 495,766 shares in the last quarter. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF during the 4th quarter worth $39,932,000. TIAA FSB grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 928,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,930,000 after purchasing an additional 81,866 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 912,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,432,000 after purchasing an additional 53,214 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF alerts:

SPIP opened at $30.44 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF has a 12 month low of $29.35 and a 12 month high of $31.29. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $30.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.78.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.