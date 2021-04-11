SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV) Holdings Lowered by Marotta Asset Management

Marotta Asset Management cut its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV) by 15.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 93,291 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,058 shares during the period. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF makes up approximately 1.6% of Marotta Asset Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Marotta Asset Management owned approximately 0.42% of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF worth $6,174,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MDYV. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 2,239.5% during the fourth quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 1,510,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,831,000 after purchasing an additional 1,445,902 shares in the last quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC now owns 649,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,054,000 after buying an additional 21,837 shares in the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 2.5% in the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 598,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,227,000 after buying an additional 14,405 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 158.1% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 565,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,387,000 after buying an additional 346,377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $31,259,000.

NYSEARCA MDYV traded up $0.33 on Friday, reaching $66.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 979,153 shares, compared to its average volume of 388,031. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $35.13 and a twelve month high of $68.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $64.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.60.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Value Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

