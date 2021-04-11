SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) Stock Holdings Boosted by Marotta Asset Management

Marotta Asset Management boosted its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) by 16.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,808 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,513 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF comprises 1.1% of Marotta Asset Management’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Marotta Asset Management owned approximately 0.06% of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF worth $4,359,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 57.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 55,876 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,059,000 after purchasing an additional 20,363 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $201,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 143.9% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 73,624 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,204,000 after acquiring an additional 43,435 shares during the period. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 113.8% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $657,000 after acquiring an additional 3,141 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P Biotech ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:XBI traded down $2.94 during trading on Friday, reaching $129.63. The company had a trading volume of 7,845,652 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,547,842. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a twelve month low of $81.87 and a twelve month high of $174.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $142.54 and its 200 day moving average is $137.56.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

Recommended Story: Does the Dogs of the Dow strategy work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.