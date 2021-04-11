SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:EDIV) Shares Sold by Susquehanna International Group LLP

Susquehanna International Group LLP cut its stake in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:EDIV) by 20.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 41,218 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,383 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned approximately 0.38% of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF worth $1,145,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EDIV. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Harborview Advisors LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Harborview Advisors LLC now owns 45,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,251,000 after purchasing an additional 1,387 shares in the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Intellectus Partners LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF by 27.3% during the fourth quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 11,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 2,534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Old Port Advisors grew its stake in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 86,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,403,000 after buying an additional 4,334 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:EDIV opened at $29.83 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.47. SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $22.71 and a twelve month high of $30.16.

