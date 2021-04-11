Spectrecoin (XSPEC) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $6,042.00

Spectrecoin (CURRENCY:XSPEC) traded up 0.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on April 11th. Spectrecoin has a market cap of $2.67 million and $6,042.00 worth of Spectrecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Spectrecoin has traded up 5.7% against the US dollar. One Spectrecoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000949 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002100 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.97 or 0.00049702 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $238.09 or 0.00394865 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00002527 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.74 or 0.00052641 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000579 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.83 or 0.00011320 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000589 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001659 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00003273 BTC.

Spectrecoin (CRYPTO:XSPEC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS3.0 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 20th, 2016. Spectrecoin’s total supply is 26,245,632 coins. Spectrecoin’s official Twitter account is @SpectreCash and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Spectrecoin is /r/XSPEC and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Spectrecoin is spectreproject.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The Spectreproject comprises the anonymous, untraceable and secure cryptocurrency. The anonymous currency will be integrated with a mobile platform for small remittance, cash transfers. This is currently being developed for Android and later for iOS and other mobile platforms. Spectrecoin is an anonymous, untraceable and un-linkable, energy efficient, Proof-of-Stake v3 cryptocurrency. SPEC also has an advanced hierarchical deterministic wallet (HD wallet) with multiple functions and configuration options. “

