Spendcoin Market Cap Reaches $110.21 Million (SPND)

Spendcoin (CURRENCY:SPND) traded 12.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on April 11th. During the last week, Spendcoin has traded up 1.1% against the US dollar. One Spendcoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0425 or 0.00000071 BTC on popular exchanges. Spendcoin has a total market cap of $110.21 million and approximately $497,521.00 worth of Spendcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.88 or 0.00056471 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.28 or 0.00020472 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000356 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001672 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.80 or 0.00084682 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $368.46 or 0.00614209 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $25.99 or 0.00043329 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.98 or 0.00033298 BTC.

About Spendcoin

Spendcoin (CRYPTO:SPND) is a coin. Spendcoin’s total supply is 2,595,786,940 coins. Spendcoin’s official Twitter account is @SpendFoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Spendcoin is spendcoin.org . The Reddit community for Spendcoin is /r/Spend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Spendcoin is medium.com/Spend

According to CryptoCompare, “The Spindle is an investment/asset management platform for virtual hedge funds and ICOs based on blockchain and smart contract technologies. The platform will allow any individuals and corporate entities to invest in cryptocurrency hedge funds and/or ICOs using the Spindle application (SPA). Furthermore, the SPA will enable communication via open and closed forums for holders of Spindle’s cryptocurrency (SPD) and the various investment bodies previously mentioned. The Spindle token (SPD) is an ERC-20 compliant token that will be used as the utility token on the platform. “

