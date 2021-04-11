Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.62 Billion

Equities analysts predict that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) will announce sales of $1.62 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Sprouts Farmers Market’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.63 billion and the lowest is $1.60 billion. Sprouts Farmers Market reported sales of $1.65 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Sprouts Farmers Market will report full-year sales of $6.41 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.38 billion to $6.47 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $6.89 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.74 billion to $7.08 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Sprouts Farmers Market.

Get Sprouts Farmers Market alerts:

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.20. Sprouts Farmers Market had a return on equity of 36.51% and a net margin of 4.02%. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sprouts Farmers Market from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Sprouts Farmers Market from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a report on Monday, March 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Sprouts Farmers Market currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.93.

In related news, insider Brandon F. Lombardi sold 4,482 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.80, for a total transaction of $106,671.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 29,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $710,739.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SFM. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 18.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,549,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,375,000 after purchasing an additional 240,447 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 26.4% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 497,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,706,000 after purchasing an additional 103,689 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 5.7% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 819,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,156,000 after purchasing an additional 43,871 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 21.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 375,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,862,000 after purchasing an additional 65,962 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 15.6% in the third quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 53,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,117,000 after purchasing an additional 7,215 shares during the last quarter. 99.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ SFM opened at $26.10 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Sprouts Farmers Market has a twelve month low of $18.11 and a twelve month high of $28.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $24.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.68. The stock has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.29.

Sprouts Farmers Market Company Profile

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, a healthy grocery store, provides fresh, natural, and organic food products in the United States. Its stores offer fresh produce, packaged groceries, meat and seafood, deli, vitamins and supplements, dairy and dairy alternatives, bulk items, baked goods, frozen foods, natural health and body care, and beer and wine.

Further Reading: Holder of Record

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sprouts Farmers Market (SFM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sprouts Farmers Market Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprouts Farmers Market and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.