Squirrel Finance (NUTS) Market Capitalization Hits $2.40 Million

Squirrel Finance (CURRENCY:NUTS) traded up 9.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on April 11th. In the last week, Squirrel Finance has traded 49.3% higher against the US dollar. One Squirrel Finance coin can now be purchased for $3.58 or 0.00005992 BTC on exchanges. Squirrel Finance has a total market capitalization of $2.40 million and $228,744.00 worth of Squirrel Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.82 or 0.00056569 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.45 or 0.00020826 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000354 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001675 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.04 or 0.00083710 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $369.53 or 0.00618131 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $25.18 or 0.00042123 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.93 or 0.00033336 BTC.

Squirrel Finance Profile

Squirrel Finance (CRYPTO:NUTS) is a coin. Squirrel Finance’s total supply is 676,000 coins and its circulating supply is 671,317 coins. The official website for Squirrel Finance is squirrel.finance . Squirrel Finance’s official Twitter account is @SquirrelDefi and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Squirrel aims to develop a trusted ecosystem to empower, secure & simplify DeFi for end users. “

Buying and Selling Squirrel Finance

