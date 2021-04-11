STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) Stock Holdings Lifted by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) by 283.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 70,108 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 51,835 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned about 0.15% of STAAR Surgical worth $5,554,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Elephas Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in STAAR Surgical during the third quarter valued at approximately $56,860,000. APEIRON CAPITAL Ltd purchased a new position in STAAR Surgical during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $24,954,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in STAAR Surgical by 158.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 468,283 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $26,486,000 after purchasing an additional 286,807 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in STAAR Surgical by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,515,336 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $278,485,000 after purchasing an additional 171,485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in STAAR Surgical by 29.6% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 298,472 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $16,882,000 after purchasing an additional 68,096 shares in the last quarter. 85.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently commented on STAA shares. Benchmark downgraded shares of STAAR Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of STAAR Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. BTIG Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of STAAR Surgical in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of STAAR Surgical from $84.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. STAAR Surgical currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.50.

In related news, major shareholder Broadwood Partners, L.P. sold 347,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.33, for a total transaction of $35,508,510.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Samuel J. Gesten sold 1,032 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.37, for a total transaction of $99,453.84. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 42,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,103,723.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 1,047,485 shares of company stock valued at $111,344,039 over the last 90 days. 3.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of STAAR Surgical stock opened at $115.95 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.78. STAAR Surgical has a 1-year low of $33.38 and a 1-year high of $128.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 610.30 and a beta of 1.09.

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05. STAAR Surgical had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 8.99%. The business had revenue of $46.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.14 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that STAAR Surgical will post 0.11 EPS for the current year.

STAAR Surgical Company Profile

STAAR Surgical Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells implantable lenses for the eye, and companion delivery systems to deliver the lenses into the eye. The company provides Visian implantable Collamer lens product family (ICLs) to treat visual disorders, such as myopia, hyperopia, astigmatism, and presbyopia; and Hyperopic ICL, which treats far-sightedness.

