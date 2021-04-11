Stably USD (USDS) 24-Hour Volume Tops $6,408.00

Stably USD (CURRENCY:USDS) traded up 0.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on April 11th. Stably USD has a market capitalization of $760,932.32 and approximately $6,408.00 worth of Stably USD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Stably USD coin can currently be bought for $1.01 or 0.00001674 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Stably USD has traded down 0.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $34.09 or 0.00056730 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.56 or 0.00020897 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000354 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001669 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.49 or 0.00084012 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $370.20 or 0.00615994 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 20.2% against the dollar and now trades at $25.62 or 0.00042623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.65 or 0.00032696 BTC.

About Stably USD

Stably USD is a coin. Its genesis date was August 15th, 2018. Stably USD’s total supply is 90,000,723,948 coins and its circulating supply is 756,317 coins. Stably USD’s official message board is medium.com/stably-blog . Stably USD’s official website is www.stably.io . Stably USD’s official Twitter account is @StablyCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “StableUSD (USDS) is a fiat-collateralized stablecoin created by Stably. Each StableUSD token is legally backed and redeemable for a US Dollar held in escrow accounts managed by Stably's regulated trustees, such as Prime Trust. To provide a complete and up-to-date level of transparency, Stably provides a view of its reserve balance in real-time via a live feed from the API of its reserve holders. Independent third-party Cohen & Co. also provides regular attestations on the StableUSD reserve balance. By making StableUSD redeemable and pegged 1-to-1 with US dollars, it virtually eliminates volatility while still retaining many useful characteristics of a cryptocurrency – including fast transaction speed, anonymity, and immutability. “

Buying and Selling Stably USD

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stably USD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stably USD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Stably USD using one of the exchanges listed above.

