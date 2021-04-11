Stacks Market Capitalization Tops $2.08 Billion (STX)

Stacks (CURRENCY:STX) traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on April 11th. In the last seven days, Stacks has traded 64.4% higher against the US dollar. Stacks has a market cap of $2.08 billion and approximately $26.96 million worth of Stacks was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Stacks coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.91 or 0.00003188 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002278 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001669 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.34 or 0.00068862 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001008 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $178.20 or 0.00296816 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.03 or 0.00005052 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.27 or 0.00025438 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.55 or 0.00010914 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $32.11 or 0.00053489 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 14.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $235.17 or 0.00391702 BTC.

Stacks Profile

Stacks (STX) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 17th, 2015. Stacks’ total supply is 1,352,464,600 coins and its circulating supply is 1,087,110,006 coins. Stacks’ official Twitter account is @blockstack

According to CryptoCompare, “Stacks is an open-source network of decentralized apps and smart contracts built on Bitcoin. The Stacks blockchain is a flexible layer on top of Bitcoin that enables decentralized apps, smart contracts, and digital assets A layer-1 blockchain that connects to Bitcoin for security and enables decentralized apps and predictable smart contracts, Stacks implements Proof of Transfer (PoX) mining that anchors to Bitcoin security and produces blocks at the same rate as Bitcoin. Stacks Token (STX) is the native asset on the Stacks blockchain and used as fuel for transactions. All transactions, from executing Clarity contracts to creating digital assets, are paid for in STX. “

Buying and Selling Stacks

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stacks directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stacks should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Stacks using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

