Stafi Tops 1-Day Volume of $7.29 Million (FIS)

Stafi (CURRENCY:FIS) traded down 7.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on April 11th. One Stafi coin can currently be purchased for about $3.54 or 0.00005938 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Stafi has traded 7.8% lower against the dollar. Stafi has a total market capitalization of $39.74 million and approximately $7.29 million worth of Stafi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Stafi alerts:

Elrond (EGLD) traded 16.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $239.29 or 0.00401097 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $31.45 or 0.00052708 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00002404 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.08 or 0.00011873 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000592 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.61 or 0.00027837 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 21.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000843 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.20 or 0.00012062 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00003909 BTC.

Energi (NRG) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.08 or 0.00006842 BTC.

About Stafi

FIS uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 7th, 2020. Stafi’s total supply is 102,245,900 coins and its circulating supply is 11,217,512 coins. The official message board for Stafi is medium.com/stafi . Stafi’s official website is www.stafi.io . Stafi’s official Twitter account is @Stafi_Protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “StaFi protocol is a decentralized protocol unlocking liquidity of Staked assets. StaFi aims to solve the contradiction between Mainnet security and token liquidity in PoS consensus. The token holders are staking through staking contracts built in StaFi protocol, and then get alternative tokens (rToken ,such as rXTZ, rAtom, rDot, etc.), rTokens are tradable and it can get staking rewards from the original chain at the same time. “

Stafi Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stafi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stafi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Stafi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Stafi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Stafi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.