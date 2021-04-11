Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Sold by North American Management Corp

North American Management Corp decreased its holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 226,049 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 1,275 shares during the quarter. Starbucks makes up about 3.3% of North American Management Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. North American Management Corp’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $24,700,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SBUX. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Oxler Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Clark Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. 67.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SBUX shares. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Starbucks from $111.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $116.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Barclays increased their price target on Starbucks from $122.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on Starbucks from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Starbucks from $114.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Starbucks has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.22.

In other news, EVP Rachel A. Gonzalez sold 82,894 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.50, for a total transaction of $9,076,893.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 78,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,640,097.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 153,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.12, for a total value of $16,727,004.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 406,184 shares of company stock worth $44,685,798 over the last 90 days. 0.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ SBUX traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $113.18. 4,114,258 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,518,524. The business’s 50-day moving average is $107.42 and its 200-day moving average is $99.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 146.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.82. Starbucks Co. has a twelve month low of $70.35 and a twelve month high of $113.96.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The coffee company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $6.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.92 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 18.07% and a net margin of 3.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 12th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 153.85%.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

