Starname Price Reaches $0.0583 on Top Exchanges (IOV)

Starname (CURRENCY:IOV) traded 6% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on April 11th. Over the last week, Starname has traded up 4.7% against the US dollar. One Starname coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0583 or 0.00000097 BTC on exchanges. Starname has a total market cap of $5.59 million and $265,861.00 worth of Starname was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.07 or 0.00056690 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.43 or 0.00020674 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000353 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001669 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.38 or 0.00083834 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $368.80 or 0.00613645 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $25.55 or 0.00042512 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.57 or 0.00032559 BTC.

About Starname

IOV is a coin. It launched on April 19th, 2018. Starname’s total supply is 130,520,249 coins and its circulating supply is 95,851,666 coins. Starname’s official message board is medium.com/iov-internet-of-values . Starname’s official website is starname.me . Starname’s official Twitter account is @iov_official and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “A starname is the user's universal username for the blockchain world. It enables users to receive crypto-currencies or to log in to blockchain applications in a seamless way. “

Buying and Selling Starname

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Starname directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Starname should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Starname using one of the exchanges listed above.

