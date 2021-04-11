StarterCoin (STAC) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $228.00

StarterCoin (CURRENCY:STAC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on April 11th. One StarterCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. StarterCoin has a market cap of $60,900.58 and approximately $228.00 worth of StarterCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, StarterCoin has traded down 5.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

StarterCoin Coin Profile

STAC is a coin. Its launch date was November 23rd, 2017. StarterCoin’s total supply is 342,007,189 coins. StarterCoin’s official website is www.coinstarter.com . The Reddit community for StarterCoin is /r/coinstarterico . StarterCoin’s official Twitter account is @realCoinStarter

According to CryptoCompare, “CoinStarters is a ICO platform that provides a user-friendly ​and ​intuitive ​platform fundraising ​tool for ​entrepreneurs, ​innovators ​and ​creators. StarterCoin is an Ethereum-based token that gives ​rights ​and ​privileges ​to ​their ​owners ​when ​using the ​CoinStarter ​platform ​and ​its ​family ​of ​services. It can be used to launch a crowdsale campaign. “

