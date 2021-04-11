State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) Shares Sold by Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky cut its position in shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) by 10.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,884 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 3,500 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in State Street were worth $2,102,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of State Street by 187.4% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,499,168 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $109,109,000 after buying an additional 977,592 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. grew its stake in shares of State Street by 81.8% in the fourth quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,186,376 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $86,344,000 after buying an additional 533,695 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its stake in shares of State Street by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 325,385 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $23,682,000 after buying an additional 25,168 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of State Street by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 325,725 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $23,735,000 after buying an additional 5,083 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of State Street in the fourth quarter valued at about $257,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:STT opened at $86.47 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business’s 50 day moving average is $80.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.32. State Street Co. has a 52 week low of $51.21 and a 52 week high of $87.89. The company has a market cap of $30.42 billion, a PE ratio of 12.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.60.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The asset manager reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.82 billion. State Street had a return on equity of 12.24% and a net margin of 20.75%. State Street’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.98 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that State Street Co. will post 6.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. State Street’s payout ratio is 33.71%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on State Street from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on State Street from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on State Street from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded State Street from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on State Street from $69.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.60.

In other news, EVP Andrew Erickson sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.30, for a total transaction of $806,300.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,324,480.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael L. Richards sold 533 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.39, for a total value of $39,649.87. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,315 shares in the company, valued at $1,288,062.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,898 shares of company stock worth $873,183 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

