StaysBASE Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.44 Million (SBS)

StaysBASE (CURRENCY:SBS) traded 2.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 11th. StaysBASE has a total market cap of $1.44 million and approximately $87,667.00 worth of StaysBASE was traded on exchanges in the last day. One StaysBASE coin can now be purchased for about $0.38 or 0.00000639 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, StaysBASE has traded 17.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00002339 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001674 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.04 or 0.00068624 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $177.33 or 0.00296531 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.02 or 0.00005050 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $440.31 or 0.00736276 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59,806.76 or 1.00007204 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $476.64 or 0.00797031 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.13 or 0.00018614 BTC.

About StaysBASE

StaysBASE’s total supply is 5,365,413 coins and its circulating supply is 3,766,037 coins. StaysBASE’s official Twitter account is @StaysBASE

According to CryptoCompare, “StaysBASE is based on the concept of Base Protocol. While Base Protocol (BASE) is essentially a token whose price is pegged to the total Market Cap of Cryptocurrencies; StaysBASE takes the concept further by bringing The World Stock Market and Gold Market into the picture. StaysBASE is pegged on the average of the Cryptocurrency Market Cap, The World Stock Market Cap and the Gold Market Cap. “

StaysBASE Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as StaysBASE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade StaysBASE should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase StaysBASE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

