Stealth (XST) Achieves Market Capitalization of $9.29 Million

Stealth (CURRENCY:XST) traded up 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 11th. One Stealth coin can currently be purchased for about $0.24 or 0.00000393 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Stealth has a market capitalization of $9.29 million and $59,260.00 worth of Stealth was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Stealth has traded 41.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00004534 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00004057 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001365 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000650 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000657 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.26 or 0.00020340 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded 34.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Opal (OPAL) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Datacoin (DTC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BoostCoin (BOST) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Stealth Profile

Stealth (CRYPTO:XST) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Stealth’s total supply is 39,191,300 coins. The official website for Stealth is stealth.org . The Reddit community for Stealth is /r/stealthsend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Stealth’s official Twitter account is @StealthCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “StealthCoin combines proof of stake and ToR anonymity. “

Buying and Selling Stealth

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stealth directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stealth should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Stealth using one of the exchanges listed above.

