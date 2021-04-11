SteepCoin 24-Hour Volume Reaches $9.00 (STEEP)

SteepCoin (CURRENCY:STEEP) traded up 0.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on April 11th. Over the last week, SteepCoin has traded up 28.7% against the US dollar. SteepCoin has a total market capitalization of $108,627.16 and approximately $9.00 worth of SteepCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SteepCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get SteepCoin alerts:

Compound (COMP) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $461.52 or 0.00771188 BTC.

EUNO (EUNO) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000007 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Axe (AXE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000308 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000018 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0474 or 0.00000079 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded 22.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000022 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000006 BTC.

PAXEX (PAXEX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About SteepCoin

SteepCoin (CRYPTO:STEEP) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. SteepCoin’s total supply is 189,569,725 coins and its circulating supply is 181,505,253 coins. The official website for SteepCoin is www.steepcoin.net/en. SteepCoin’s official Twitter account is @steepcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “SteepCoin main target is to build a full-fledged platform, providing the most secure and the fastest transactions of any kind of information between clients, which allows use it as payment method in mobile apps and PC games and getting PoS rewards from mobile devices anywhere the users want and allows making profitable deals using smart-contract technology and release tokens and projects basing on SteepCoin Blockchain. “

SteepCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SteepCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SteepCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SteepCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SteepCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SteepCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.