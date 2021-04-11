stETH (Lido) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $45,966.00 (STETH)

stETH (Lido) (CURRENCY:STETH) traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on April 11th. One stETH (Lido) coin can currently be purchased for $2,112.80 or 0.03530403 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, stETH (Lido) has traded up 2.4% against the U.S. dollar. stETH (Lido) has a market capitalization of $434.93 million and $45,966.00 worth of stETH (Lido) was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get stETH (Lido) alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00002354 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001674 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.19 or 0.00068834 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $177.03 or 0.00295817 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.02 or 0.00005040 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $442.61 or 0.00739581 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59,569.60 or 0.99538518 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.15 or 0.00018634 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $475.81 or 0.00795055 BTC.

stETH (Lido) Coin Profile

stETH (Lido) was first traded on December 18th, 2020. stETH (Lido)’s total supply is 205,854 coins. stETH (Lido)’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Lido is a liquid staking solution for Ethereum. Lido lets users earn staking rewards without maintaining staking infrastructure, using a selection of carefully vetted validators.”

Buying and Selling stETH (Lido)

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as stETH (Lido) directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire stETH (Lido) should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy stETH (Lido) using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for stETH (Lido) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for stETH (Lido) and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.