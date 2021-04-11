stETH (STETH) Price Hits $704.92 on Exchanges

stETH (CURRENCY:STETH) traded 3.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on April 11th. During the last week, stETH has traded up 27.7% against the US dollar. One stETH coin can now be purchased for $704.92 or 0.02458680 BTC on popular exchanges. stETH has a total market cap of $5.39 million and approximately $93,146.00 worth of stETH was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get stETH alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002301 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001670 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $41.43 or 0.00069058 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $177.41 or 0.00295735 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.03 or 0.00005043 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $444.25 or 0.00740542 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60,428.08 or 1.00730758 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.26 or 0.00018762 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $480.92 or 0.00801670 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About stETH

stETH launched on December 18th, 2020. stETH’s total supply is 7,653 coins. stETH’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance . The official website for stETH is lido.fi . The official message board for stETH is blog.lido.fi

According to CryptoCompare, “Lido is a liquid staking solution for Ethereum. Lido lets users earn staking rewards without maintaining staking infrastructure, using a selection of carefully vetted validators.”

Buying and Selling stETH

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as stETH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade stETH should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy stETH using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for stETH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for stETH and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.